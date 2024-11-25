Seattle to enjoy drier and cooler weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

The Seattle area has only had four dry days so far this month! Once we get through the scattered showers today, the region will enter into an extended period of dry and quiet weather.

Temperatures will hover below average this week in Seattle, only reaching the 40s during the afternoons. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Grab a warm rain jacket today: you can plan on on-and-off lowland rain and light mountain snow. If you’re traveling over the Cascade passes, remember to check WSDOT conditions before you do so – that way, you know about any travel advisories or restrictions.

Light mountain snow is possible over the Cascades east of Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Also, make sure your car is prepared for snowy weather along the mountain passes. There won’t be a lot of snow today, but even minor accumulations can make driving tricky.

After today, more stable weather will return to Western Washington. Temperatures will remain rather chilly all week, hovering below the average today — which stands at 50 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport.

People in Seattle can expect chilly weather on Monday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could be fog during the mornings at times this week, especially on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday (this is subject to change). Temperatures during the mornings will be chilly.

After scattered showers linger in the region on Monday, drier weather is back in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and have a lovely day.

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

