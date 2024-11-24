Sloppy, dark and cool weather pattern in Seattle through Monday

Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if you’re spending time outside today or tomorrow! We’re tracking scattered lowland rain and light mountain snow.

It might be slightly breezy in a few spots, but winds won’t be an issue.

Isolated to scattered showers are forecast in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures remain chilly, only hovering in the mid to upper 40s for most backyards on Sunday afternoon. You can plan on cloudy skies across Western Washington with times of damp weather.

An area of low pressure in the Pacific Ocean is sparking scattered showers in Washington on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On-and-off minor mountain snow is possible today and tomorrow. Check WSDOT conditions before traveling over the passes, and make sure you and your car are generally prepared for winter driving conditions. Earlier today, traction tires were required at Snoqualmie and White Passes.

Highs will only reach the 40s across Seattle and Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Flood Warning remains posted for the Skokomish River until tomorrow. Minor flooding is in the forecast.

While the rain could be heavy at times today or tonight, showers will become less widespread throughout the day on Monday.

Highs remain in the 40s over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are predicted on Tuesday. Dry, tranquil and chilly weather will linger through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

There may be daily rounds of isolated fog during the morning hours starting Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest details on that. Otherwise, you can plan on plunging overnight lows to the 30s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Dry, quiet and tranquil weather is expected in Seattle for much of Thanksgiving week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a lovely day!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

