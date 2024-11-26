Here's who the Seattle Mariners have picked for their 2025 coaching staff

The Seattle Mariners have announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2025 season, with four new hires and several role changes from 2024.

The announcement was made by Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, Executive Vice President & General Manager Justin Hollander, and Manager Dan Wilson.

Returning to the Mariners’ staff for 2025 are Manny Acta, Tony Arnerich, Trent Blank, Danny Farquhar, Perry Hill, Edgar Martinez, Kristopher Negrón, and Pete Woodworth. Acta transitions to bench coach, while Martinez takes on a new role as senior director of hitting strategy. Negrón moves to third base coach.

Among the new hires are Kevin Seitzer as hitting coach, Bobby Magallanes as assistant hitting coach, and Eric Young Jr. as first base coach. Louis Boyd has been promoted to Major League field coordinator.

"I love the staff we have put together for 2025," said Wilson. "Between the additions of Kevin, Bobby, Eric and Louis, and the returning coaches, I believe we have the right mix of experience and energy to help prepare our players for a successful 2025 season."

Julio Rodríguez #44 and manager Dan Wilson #6 of the Seattle Mariners react after the game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dipoto also expressed satisfaction with the lineup. "I'm very pleased with the coaching staff we have assembled," he said. "This group is a great mix of both new and familiar faces, each of whom offers something unique in putting our players in the best position to succeed on a daily basis."

Mariners staff changes, new additions for 2025 season

Manny Acta, entering his 10th year with the Mariners, returns to the bench coach role after previously holding that position from 2018-2019. Acta has 21 seasons of Major League experience as a coach or manager, including stints with the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals.

Edgar Martinez, who has been part of the Mariners coaching staff since 2015, is promoted to senior director of hitting strategy. In his previous role as hitting coach, Martinez guided the Mariners to top rankings in several offensive categories in 2024, including leading the American League in runs scored and on-base percentage.

Kristopher Negrón, now in his fourth year with the Mariners, moves to third base coach after serving in various roles, including as the manager for the Tacoma Rainiers, where he led the team to a league championship in 2021.

Kevin Seitzer, hired as hitting coach, has spent the past decade with the Atlanta Braves, where he helped the team set an MLB record for home runs in 2023. Seitzer has also worked as a hitting coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Bobby Magallanes joins the staff as assistant hitting coach. Magallanes spent the past four seasons as the assistant hitting coach for the Braves, where he worked closely with Seitzer. He brings 24 years of coaching experience to the Mariners.

Eric Young Jr., promoted to first base coach, brings baserunning expertise to the Mariners. Young has coaching experience with the Washington Nationals and the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma, as well as a 10-year Major League career as an outfielder.

Louis Boyd, promoted to Major League field coordinator, enters his first season as a Major League coach after serving as the Minor League field coordinator for the past two years.

Returning staff include Tony Arnerich (bullpen coach and catching instructor), Trent Blank (Major League coach and director of pitching strategy), Danny Farquhar (assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist), Perry Hill (infield coach), and Pete Woodworth (pitching coach).

Arnerich will return for his second year in his current role, while Blank enters his third season with the Mariners. Farquhar will be in his second season as assistant pitching coach after a successful career as a player, and Hill returns for his 7th season as infield coach.

Woodworth, who was named Baseball America's Major League Coach of the Year in 2022, will return for his sixth season as pitching coach.

