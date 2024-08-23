Seattle Mariners turn page to move forward under new manager Dan Wilson

article

A day after Scott Servais was removed as manager of the Seattle Mariners, Dan Wilson entered the clubhouse tasked with getting the team back on track for the final 34 games of the season.

The team is 20-33 since taking a 10-game lead in the AL West race in June, and they're coming off a 1-8 road trip that led to Servais being cut loose. Wilson has been a member of the front office in varying roles, including an instructor in spring training, a roving minor league instructor, and part-time broadcaster as well.

It's now his job to try and find a solution to the Mariners slide and help fix a moribund offense on the fly.

"This has been an organization that I've spent some time with and to be in this position to have this opportunity, I'm extremely grateful for that, humbled by it, and I want to do the best job possible to help get these guys, get all of us back to the playoffs in the quickest route possible," Wilson said ahead of his managerial debut on Friday.

Seattle has the worst team batting average (.216) in all of MLB and the most strikeouts (1,308) of any team this season. Only the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox have a worse on-base-plus-slugging percentage than the Mariners. While the Mariners have remained in the playoff hunt due to the strength of their pitching staff, the Marlins (NL) and White Sox (AL) are the worst teams in each league this year. In fact, the White Sox are on pace to lose more games than any team in MLB history. Only the Marlins, White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays have scored fewer than Seattle’s 670 runs this season.

Those offensive struggles are the biggest reason for Servais' departure. Wilson and newly re-hired hitting coach Edgar Martínez have to find a solution for the team down the stretch if they have hopes of making a playoff run.

"I think that this team we have seen over time can catch fire, and can catch fire very quickly, and it becomes very contagious very quickly," Wilson said. "This is a good team. These guys have tremendous talent, and sometimes, you know, some kind of a change in some direction can spark something, but these guys have it in them already. It's not anything that is going to be artificial by any means. These guys can play. We've pitched so well all season, and this offense has a chance to get really, really hot here towards the end, and I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be an exciting stretch."

The Mariners still find themselves within reach of a postseason berth. They're 5.5 games back in the AL West, and 7.5 games back in the Wild Card race. But the way the team has played recently hasn't presented much faith that the team has that type of finishing kick in their system.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger said it's up to them to turn the page as quickly as possible, and he believes the group is putting in the work necessary to do so.

"Generally, on some of the crappy teams I’ve been on in the past you see guys throw in the towel," Haniger said. "You can see guys show up late, not put in work, play cards, not try to get better. That’s not the case here. So I think it can be a flip of a switch and get right back on track. So I'm excited for that."

While Haniger was intent on trying to move forward as quickly as possible, shortstop J.P. Crawford did express his surprise and disappointment that a move was made.

"It was tough," Crawford said. "He’s been my manager ever since my first day here and he challenged me to be the best person I could be. Sad to see him go."

"He taught me how to, you know, be myself on a baseball field and I think that's what really changed my career. And, you know, it sucks to see him let go like that. But we got to continue to keep doing our jobs. You know, we're not out of it yet. So we've got a job to focus on at the end of the day.

Crawford said it's been tough watching the team struggle while he's been unable to help on the injured list. He's expecting to head out on a rehab assignment as early as Sunday as he's been sidelined with a broken hand for the last month.

"I'm pretty sure my wife's sick of me watching these games at home," Crwaford said. "… it sucks just watching the game, you know, you're sitting there helpless."

Wilson turned to his former Mariners teammate in Martínez to join his staff, hoping to help find answers to the team's offensive issues.

"There's no one I trust more with hitters than Edgar," Wilson said.

Wilson isn't just managing for the final 34 games of this season. He was given the job full-time by the Mariners and will continue to oversee the team into next year. While he does have existing relationships with many players already on the team from his time in the front office, it's different moving to a managerial role. And there are players new to the team that he needs to get to know quickly as well.

"It's a challenge," Wilson acknowledges. That's a big challenge is, you know, understanding that you want to sort of take your time to build relationships. We don't have a lot of time, and I think that some of these guys, a lot of the guys that we have on the team, especially some of the veteran guys, are new, especially after the break and some of the trades we've made, so getting to know them quickly is going to be very, very essential."

But with all the challenges, Wilson is eager for the chance to take the job and hopes he can help the team finish the season – and move into the future – successfully.

"Really excited about these last 34 games. As you look at the schedule, this is going to be fun. I know these guys are ready to take it on, and I'm excited to with this opportunity," he said.

