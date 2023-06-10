Drying out and warming up Sunday into Monday

Another chilly Spring day for Western WA. For the second day in a row, we were cooler than average with only 60 at the airport Saturday. We also added 0.23" to the bucket at SeaTac bringing our June rain totals to 0.42".

Overnight skies will clear a bit for partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Only a few clouds out of the gate as we start Sunday thanks to a ridge of high pressure building off the coast.

Highs warm into the low to mid 70s around Puget Sound. Seattle's forecast high is 75.

The sunny and warm theme continues into Monday with highs jumping into the 80s.

Tuesday into Wednesday we transition back to a cooler pattern as low pressure settles in just northeast of us. Skies turn partly cloudy with highs near 70.

Thursday we'll see a slight warm-up into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

By the end of the week and into next weekend clouds increase with a slight chance for showers return late Friday into Saturday. High cool into the mid 60s.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

