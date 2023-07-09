Expect a cloudy and cool start on Monday

Expect a cool and overcast start to the day on Monday. The marine layer returns, and it'll take us some time to break through.

Highs were in the upper 70s (78F at Sea-Tac) on Sunday, so we'll be significantly cooler on Monday. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 76–77 degrees!

The clouds will remain thick along the coast, break across the Puget Sound (afternoon sunshine) and we can expect an isolated storm in the cascades. Most of the thunderstorm activity will take place across the Central and Eastern Washington. There will be a marginal risk of severe weather possible in the area so be aware if you're planning on being in the location highlighted below:

Due to the thunderstorm chances - A *Red Flag Warning* will be in effect until 8pm Monday night. The biggest threat will be a dry lightning strike that could potentially spark a new wildfire.

Western Washington will remain free of severe weather and thunderstorms. We'll continue with gray mornings and sunny afternoons! For those heading to the All-Star Game - here is a look at your forecast:

Expect refreshing mornings and comfortable afternoon this week! Here Lisa look at your 7-day forecast:

