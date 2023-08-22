Seattle weather: Filtered sunshine, cooler highs with a chance for showers Wednesday

Tuesday did not warm up to our average seasonal high as onshore flow took over the region giving us clouds and spotty showers through the day. These conditions also gave us great air quality west of the Cascades.

Highs around the area were in the upper 60s to low 70s. Normal for this time of year is 77.

Unfortunately, folks east of the mountains are still dealing with poor air quality. An alert will remain in effect through at least 12 p.m. Wednesday for most counties. Levels will sit between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" to "unhealthy".

Puget Sound should see good air quality the rest of the week into the weekend.

Most of us start out cloudy Wednesday in the upper 50s and a few of us will see spotty showers, otherwise look for clearing skies through the day.

Highs will run below the normal again tomorrow, landing in the low to mid 70s.

The rest of the week features warmer highs and clearer skies by the afternoon hours. The fire danger will become elevated during this time again.

Look for a few early light showers on Friday, mainly over the mountains where we'll also see the chances for thunderstorms to pop up through the weekend.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

