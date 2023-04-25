Seattle weather: First 70-degree day of the season arrives later this week

Get outside and enjoy our glorious sunshine this week! Seattle will see its first 70s of the season Friday. The 70s stick around into Saturday.



Sea-Tac Airport hasn't had 70-degree temperatures since mid-October. The warmth will certainly be a contrast to the cool, damp weather we've had recently. In fact, Sea-Tac had its coldest start to April in the area since 2011.

In the short-term, we're forecasting increasing clouds into Wednesday morning. Spotty showers are in the forecast for Bellingham, the North Cascades and the San Jauns Friday. Otherwise, tomorrow will feature afternoon sunbreaks and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few lucky folks closer to the Cascades and surrounding the South Sound could even experience the 70s!

Thursday will start gray, but plentiful sunshine is on tap for the afternoon.



As a strong ridge of high pressure builds across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest later this week, highs will soar into the upper 70s across the Puget Sound lowlands on Friday. Sea-Tac could reach a new record high! The mid 70s stick around into Saturday, but an onshore flow Sunday will lead to cooler temperatures and cloudier skies.



While light showers could return Monday and Tuesday, that two-day stretch should still offer lovely sunbreaks and mild weather.



Important reminder going into our warm wave: our waters on local rivers, streams and lakes are running icy cold. Always wear a life vest and practice good water safety!

I hope you thoroughly enjoy our warmth and sunshine this week – we deserve it :)



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

