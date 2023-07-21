Seattle weather: Forecast of our 'wildest dreams' for Taylor Swift

This forecast will be one of our "wildest dreams" for back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts in Seattle this weekend :) You can expect morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures.

Once the clouds clear today, we're forecasting highs in the mid 70s to low 80s with beautiful afternoon sunshine. There will be less smoke today, and that's because westerly winds will help push leftover haze out of Western Washington. We're expecting good air quality.

Tomorrow will also start cloudy, but the afternoon should feature spectacular sunshine. Slather on the sunscreen and stay hydrated!



Sunday will offer sunshine from beginning to end.



There are a host of fun events happening this week in Western Washington, including the Mariners, Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party and back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field this weekend.



Here's the forecast:

Our warmth this weekend is due to a weather pattern called "high pressure." This type of system tends to give us warm and dry weather. By Monday, high pressure will move east, giving way to an area of low pressure. This next weather maker will cool temperatures and spark isolated to scattered showers late Monday into Tuesday. There's still plenty of time for that forecast to change, so stay tuned!

Here's your updated seven day forecast:

Hope you have a fun and safe weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

