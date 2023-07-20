Friday Forecast: Morning clouds, lower-80s, and afternoon sunshine

Temperatures will gradually begin to cool tonight. Expect the bulk of your evening spent in the 70s!

Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50s under mainly cloudy skies. The clouds will be the biggest change to the forecast.

That could affect the Northern Light view tonight. We have another chance to check that out (Above the blue line below) but be aware of the cloud cover.

Here is a look at your cloud cover forecast tonight:

Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 80s. The clouds will break, and the sun will be shining! Here is a look at your forecast:

The good news is we have a chance for rain by next week. These showers will be spotty and scattered at best - but at least it's a little something! Temperatures will be below normal as we get ready for these changes.

Have a good one!