Seattle weather: Gray skies to clear for sunshine

Once again, much of Western Washington woke up to gray, cloudy skies. Ultimately, those clouds will clear for sunshine this afternoon.

Unlike yesterday, the cloud cover today could be more stubborn for places in Central Puget Sound (e.g. Everett, Seattle and Bremerton), taking longer to lift. Over the coast, Bellingham and the South Sound, sunshine will make an appearance sooner.

Highs today will be slightly below average in the mid to upper 60s.

The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine continues through Thursday.

Friday, temps boost to the mid 70s. This weekend is looking lovely! The mornings could be murky, but sunshine will make a strong showing during the afternoons.



The weather will hold up wonderfully for the doubleheader at Lumen Field Saturday: the OL Reign and Sounders both play rival teams from Portland. Scarves up!

By Monday, winds shift to blow from the northeast. This time of year, northeasterly winds tend to be hot and dry. This will lead to highs soaring into the low 80s at least.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! Hope you enjoy the refreshingly cooler weather today :)



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)