Seattle weather: Heavy rain and flooding likely in Western Washington

A strong atmospheric river will impact the Cascades and Western Washington with heavy rain and a potential for river flooding through midweek.

Rain has already started around the Puget Sound area. Expect periods of heavy rain throughout the day, especially Monday night. Temps will remain mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

Snow levels will jump to about 8,000 to 9,000 feet on Monday. The timing is unfortunate because the ski resorts saw several feet of snow in some areas from Thursday through Sunday. This round of heavy rain will melt most, if not all of that snow. The heaviest rain will likely arrive later Monday night.

Outside of the rain shadow of the Olympics, this will be a potent storm. Expect 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the lowlands with over six inches of rain in the Cascades. The snow melt will lead to quickly rising rivers on Tuesday.

Several area rivers will crest on Tuesday and Wednesday at moderate to major flood stage. Here’s a timeline with the latest river forecasts:

TUESDAYThe Skagit River near Concrete will crest in "major" flood stage Tuesday afternoon.

The Skagit River near Concrete will crest in "major" flood stage Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY The Snoqualmie River near Carnation will crest near "major" flood stage Wednesday around 6:00 AM. The Snohomish River near Monroe and Snohomish will crest close to "major" flood stage Wednesday late morning. The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon will crest at "major" flood stage Wednesday around noon.

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation will crest near "major" flood stage Wednesday around 6:00 AM.

The Snohomish River near Monroe and Snohomish will crest close to "major" flood stage Wednesday late morning.

The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon will crest at "major" flood stage Wednesday around noon.

Steady rain will finally break up into scattered showers heading into Wednesday. This will allow rivers to recede and give us some dry times in the lowlands. Showers will continue every day through the weekend as temps fall back into the 40s.