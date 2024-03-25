Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Hit or miss showers through Tuesday

By
Published  March 25, 2024 8:40am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - Monday will bring cloudy and showery conditions to Western Washington with cooler temperatures.

On and off rain showers Monday will mean there will be some dry times as well as a series of weak fronts move in the next two days.

High temperature forecast for Western Washington Monday.

A stronger, more impactful storm will hit on Wednesday, bringing widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind at times. Widespread lowland rain will continue through Thursday.

Futurecast showing widespread rain Wednesday morning.

In the mountains, snow levels will bounce between 3,000 and 4,000 feet through Friday morning. We could see 6 to 9 inches of snow through Thursday night over the Cascade passes, with more expected in the higher elevations. One to two feet of snow possible in the Olympics.

Snow level forecast through next weekend.
Snow total forecast through Thursday.

Once we get through Thursday, high pressure will build in this weekend bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be close to 60 degrees both days this weekend.

7 day forecast for Seattle and greater Puget Sound area.