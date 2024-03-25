Seattle weather: Hit or miss showers through Tuesday

Monday will bring cloudy and showery conditions to Western Washington with cooler temperatures.

On and off rain showers Monday will mean there will be some dry times as well as a series of weak fronts move in the next two days.

A stronger, more impactful storm will hit on Wednesday, bringing widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind at times. Widespread lowland rain will continue through Thursday.

In the mountains, snow levels will bounce between 3,000 and 4,000 feet through Friday morning. We could see 6 to 9 inches of snow through Thursday night over the Cascade passes, with more expected in the higher elevations. One to two feet of snow possible in the Olympics.

Once we get through Thursday, high pressure will build in this weekend bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be close to 60 degrees both days this weekend.