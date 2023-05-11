Hot Mother's Day Weekend ahead

Temperatures will continue to warm this week as a strong ridge of high pressure sends temps skyrocketing to the upper 80s and 90s early next week.

Thursday will feel a lot like Wednesday, but a few degrees warmer. Expect a mix of high clouds and sunshine with temps in the mid 70s. That's about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

As temps soar this weekend, it is really important to remember that our area lakes, rivers, and the Puget Sound are all very cold. Water temps are still in the 50s this time of year, so wear a life jacket. Even great swimmers can struggle in water this cold.

As temps warm and we continue with our dry weather, pollen counts will also rise heading into the weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to amplify this weekend sending temps skyrocketing into the upper 80s and low 90s. This will approach daily record territory starting Saturday.

While sunshine is expected to be the main feature this week, there is a chance that some clouds impact Western Washington on Monday from a system approaching from the southeast. This could lower our current forecasted high temps on Monday (that wouldn't be a bad thing). We will continue to watch this as new model runs come in.