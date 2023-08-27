Seattle weather: Improving air quality today, cooler midweek

We're tracking another scorching afternoon around Puget Sound. The good news is that air quality is expected to gradually improve today.

While there will still be haze in the high levels of the atmosphere, smoke will start to thin at the surface. In general, we expect widespread "moderate" air quality readings by later this afternoon and tonight. Earlier this morning, many neighborhoods in Puget Sound woke up to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere is coming from fires burning in Oregon.

Temps later today soar into the mid to upper 80s once again. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 tonight.

Temperatures drop tomorrow to the upper 70s. Monday, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies along with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs plunge into the 60s on Tuesday. Sea-Tac Airport hasn't had a day with highs in the 60s since June 20th…! Tuesday through Thursday, isolated showers are possible.

Partly sunny skies are on the way for Friday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will carry us into the first part of Labor Day weekend.

