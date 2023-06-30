Independence Day Weekend: Sunny, dry, and heating up!

Temperatures will remain comfortable as we kick off the weekend! Expect sunny skies along with a relaxing high of 76 degrees. Here is a look at your timeline:

As we press forward, temperatures will remain in the 70s. However, as we hit Tuesday (Independence Day) we'll be turning up the heat! Temperatures will soar into the upper-80s (record high is 92 set back in 2015). Protect your skin because the UV index will be very high (burn time: 15-25 min). Here is your July 4th forecast:

I'll leave you with a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!