Seattle weather: Last round of summer heat Thursday, highs in the low 90s

Highs today warmed up to the upper 70s to low 80s, but we will be even warmer on Thursday.

As temperatures continue to warm and skies remain dry, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the mountains tonight through Friday evening.

Skies overnight will remain clear and calm with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High temperatures will peak on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for western Washington.

With temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for several days, there will be a Heat Advisory in effect through Friday PM.

The one thing we will also look out for on Thursday into Friday is high level smoke. The smoke is expected to stay in the upper levels, so no major health impacts.

Highs will be warm again on Friday with plenty of sunshine. Warm temperatures continue into the weekend. Slow cooling early next week and a chance of showers from Tuesday into Wednesday.