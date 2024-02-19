Light showers and mild temperatures through Wednesday

Light showers and mild temperatures will persist in Western Washington through the middle of the week as a low pressure system moves up the Pacific coastline.

As the system tracks north and the center of low pressure moves closer to the coast, we will see more showers on Tuesday.

Highs for President's Day will be in the low to mid 50s. There will be a few scattered showers, but it looks more dry than wet. Breezy easterly gap winds will continue through the Cascades. Areas impacted by gap winds could see gusts up to 40 mph through this morning.

Tuesday's showers could be more convective in nature, bringing the chance for a few thunderstorms in the Puget Sound area Tuesday afternoon. While overall rain does not look impressive, if you get caught in a thunderstorm cell, you could see heavy rain and locally gusty winds for a brief time.

Snow levels will remain above 4,000 feet for the next few days, bringing a rain and snow mix at times to Snoqualmie, White, and Stevens passes. Early next week looks more promising for the Cascades, which are at about half of their average snowpack.

High pressure will take over starting on Thursday as more rain dives south into California. Thursday through Saturday will bring dry conditions with morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Wetter, more active weather resumes early next week.

Looking beyond the seven day forecast into the first week of March, the west coast of the USA looks cooler than average, according to the Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day forecast.

It also looks wetter than average. This is a good recipe for snow. Two to four feet of snow is possible at the pass level over the next two weeks, with most of that coming next week.