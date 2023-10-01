Seattle weather: The 70s ultimately make a comeback!

We're forecasting a gorgeous week of autumn weather! The only day with rain this week will be Monday. The 70s ultimately make a comeback.

After working through pockets of clouds this morning, plentiful sunshine and mild temperatures are on tap for this afternoon. Highs will comfortably reach the low to upper 60s for most.

Tomorrow, a system to our north will trigger clouds, spark showers and cool temperatures. At times, the rain could be heavy. Wear waterproof layers and shoes and keep an umbrella with you (yes, you read that right: the rain will indeed be heavy enough to warrant an umbrella!).

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Tuesday starts cloudy, but sunshine could pop out in the afternoon. The same goes for Wednesday.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. The 70s stick around into Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy our lovely forecast this week!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)