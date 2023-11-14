Mainly dry with some sunshine through the work week

Cool and mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of the work week, with plenty of sunshine in the mix.

The Pacific Northwest is currently sandwiched between two weather systems, one in the Gulf of Alaska and the other off the coast of California. After some patchy morning fog, Western Washington will see plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with clouds moving back into the area overnight.

The holiday countdown is on! We are just nine days away from Thanksgiving. Long range forecasts are keeping temperatures close to average for the next ten days with about an inch of rain in the forecast.

Overnight lows will be chilly the rest of the work week, so make sure you build in some extra time to chip the frost off your windshield. Rain returns Saturday evening with some gusty winds at times through Sunday morning.