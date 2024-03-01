March starts off cool with mixed showers

Mixed showers will continue on and off over the next several days as a cold air mass remains over the Pacific Northwest.

February ended up being a cool month overall, with only a handful days above average.

After a lackluster start to rain and mountain snow, February ended strong with feet of additional snow accumulation in the mountains and an atmospheric river in the lowlands. Sea-Tac only ended up with a trace of snow for the month.

Friday will bring on and off showers. Heavier showers could bring a rain and snow mix to the Puget Sound lowlands and wet snow above 500 feet.

High temperatures will remain well below average, in the mid 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as well, mainly near the coast.

There's good news for the mountain resorts! Snow levels will be down to around 1,000 to 2,000 feet over the next seven days. Anything that falls over the Cascades and Olympics will likely be snow.

The next three days should bring about 4 to 8 inches of fresh accumulation to Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White passes. Mt. Baker could see over a foot of fresh powder through Sunday night.

Temps will stay consistently cool over the next week with drier weather ahead Tuesday through Thursday. Make sure to pay attention to the forecast over the coming days. With overnight lows close to freezing, we could see some short-lived lowland snow at times.