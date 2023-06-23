Seattle weather: Marine air cools us back into the 70s this weekend

Temps went soaring into the low 80s today for several communities around Western WA. Sea-Tac hit 81 at the airport, making it the 11th day this year to warm into the 80s.

Overnight, we'll see marine air push inland for a partly cloudy start Saturday. Most areas will clear out by mid-morning, although it will take a little longer for areas to the north where there's a chance for a few light showers. Temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s.

Highs Saturday and Sunday back off from the low 80s we enjoyed Friday, but instead warm into the mid to upper 70s, which is still above average.

The normal seasonal high for this time of year is now 73.

As we move through the weekend, we'll see less instability in the atmosphere over the mountains. We're forecasting just a slight chance for thunderstorms to fire up over the Olympics and Cascades.

The late-night and early-morning cloud push hangs with us through most of next week.

As we close out the month of June and move into July, the extended forecast looks mainly dry with highs hanging in the 70s.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX Forecaster

