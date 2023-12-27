Seattle weather: Mild rain showers through Thursday

A low pressure system off the Pacific coast will continue to spin rain into Western Washington through Thursday. Gusty east winds will impact the western Cascade foothills through midday Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1:00 p.m. for the Snohomish, King, and Pierce County foothills. Gusts have reached up to 55 mph in spots so far in spots like Snoqualmie and Enumclaw.

It is a very mild morning across the Puget Sound area with temps starting off in the 50s for many locations in the central sound. As a trailing cold front moves through the area this afternoon, temps will cool back down into the 40s for the second half of the day.

The Washington Coast is under a Coastal Flood Advisory through this afternoon. Minor coastal flooding is expected during high tide at midday. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect this evening, with large breaking waves of 20-23 feet in the surf zone.

Snow levels will rise to finish the work week, dropping again by the weekend. We could see some snow at White and Stevens passes on Saturday, but we are looking much drier Sunday through the first few days of the new year.

Wednesday is the last day of the nine coldest days of the year on average. That's when the average high is 46 degrees at Sea-Tac. From here on out, the average temperature slowly climbs through the summer months. Temps will look to stay above average through early next week.

If you're heading out for a party on New Year's Eve, the forecast looks good, with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 40s by midnight.