Police arrest felon carrying knives in Seattle's Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Police arrested a felon for carrying illegal knives in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Sunday.
Seattle police recover two knives during the arrest of a convicted felon. (Seattle Police Department)
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 8 a.m. on Jan. 11, officers patrolling 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street saw a man with a knife sheath sticking out of his waistband. Officers contacted him and asked about the sheath, and the suspect said it held his hunting knife.
Officers then ordered him to remove the weapon from his waistband, which revealed two fixed-blade knives.
The SPD says the 39-year-old man is a previously convicted felon for manufacturing and dealing narcotics and rioting with a deadly weapon. He was also previously ordered to stay out of the International District’s Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) Zone.
Police arrested him for "willfully violating" his drug order.
The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for Unlawful Use of Weapons and Violation of a Court Order. Officers recovered the knife as evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.
