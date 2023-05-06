Seattle Weather: Mild weekend with warmer weather on the way

If you're dreaming of warmer weather, you'll thoroughly enjoy our forecast by next workweek. In the meantime, we're tracking mild temperatures this weekend with occasional light showers.

Highs today will be a solid ten degrees above where we were yesterday. Temperatures will land in the upper 50s and low 60s around Western Washington. Today will feature more clouds than sunshine. Spotty showers are possible.

Tomorrow, morning clouds will lead to glorious afternoon sunbreaks. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out tomorrow, but that would truly be the exception rather than the rule.



If you're heading to one of the many sporting events happening this weekend, bring a rain jacket with you just in case a shower pops up.

While stray showers could linger into Monday, it certainly won't be a washout. Temps Monday nudge upwards by a few degrees.

Dry weather takes over Tuesday and continues into (or beyond!) next weekend. Tuesday will begin rather gray, but sunshine will make a strong showing by the afternoon.



Wednesday will be beautiful with plentiful sunshine and highs flirting with the 70s.



Thursday and Friday will be warmer and drier: picture-perfect weather by early May standards around here.



It's possible the warmth amplifies next weekend. Highs could reach the upper 70s to low 80s on either or both Saturday and Sunday (Mother's Day).

Have a wonderful weekend!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

