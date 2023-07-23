Monday Forecast: Chilly temperatures, rain returns, breezy at times

Ch-ch-ch-changes! We're in for a big cool down along with promising rain chances across Western Washington. Highs will be nearly 15 degrees colder on Monday as rain chances increase throughout the day. Here is a look at your Monday's highs:

A cold front will slide across the PNW tomorrow, so the showers will move eastward. This front will have a big impact on eastern Washington too. They're not expecting rain chances, like we are, but they'll have fire concerns. Here is a look at Futercast:

We can expect rain totals ranging between .10-.75". This will be the first time we'll see measurable rainfall in over a month! On the other side of the Cascades, due to the fire danger, they'll have a Red Flag Warning in place. Here is a look at it:

Enjoy the rain tomorrow. We'll quickly clear up by Tuesday afternoon.

Have a good one!