Monday Forecast: Mainly cloudy and isolated showers

The cloud cover and isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Monday. Temperatures will return in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon (below normal 61F). Expect more sunbreaks at times. Here is a look at your Monday Forecast:

After tomorrow, the clouds start to clear and the temperatures gradually start to increase! It's going to be a beautiful week.

Take a look at this temperature trend below:

We are heating up (thanks to high pressure)! As temperatures increase this week - remember that the water temperatures are still very cold.

Have a good one!