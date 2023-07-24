Seattle weather: Monday showers bring dry stretch to an end

Monday will bring the first round of rain in over a month to the Puget Sound area.

It was a beautiful start to the day in Western Washington. Check out this sunrise shot in Sequim this morning.

Monday will be the coolest day of the month so far, with highs struggling to make it to 70 degrees in most spots. Rain showers are expected on and off, with heavier showers hitting before sunset this evening.

It has been 33 days since Sea-Tac has seen measurable rainfall. That's still a far cry from the record 55 day dry stretch in the summer of 2017.

It has also been a very warm July so far, the third warmest on record up to this point. Even the handful of cooler than average days have been nice and mild.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week looks dry with increasing sunshine and slowly warming temperatures. Highs will be close to 80 degrees by the weekend.