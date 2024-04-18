Seattle Weather: More spring sunshine Thursday and Friday

The next two days will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures to Western Washington as a ridge of high pressure moves over the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures Thursday will be about five degrees warmer than Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s for most Puget Sound area locations.

A weak frontal system will push through the area Saturday evening, with continued showers into Sunday morning. This will not be a soaker.

The Climate Prediction Center's three month outlook through June is looking drier and warmer than normal for Western Washington. While many might like the early start to summer, this also increases the chance of an early start to the wildfire season.

After this weekend's rain, the forecast turns drier again. Next work week will be partly cloudy to start with highs staying in the 60s.