More sunshine and warmer temps ahead

Onshore winds brought morning clouds to Western Washington again Wednesday, but sunshine and warm temps will return in the afternoon.

Showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Olympics and Cascades Wednesday afternoon. In the lowlands, expect dry weather and highs in the mid 70s.

A weaker onshore push will return Thursday, bringing brief morning clouds and more afternoon sunshine. High temps will be a few degrees warmer, into the upper 70s.

We are almost through the first half of July and it has been a very warm one. With an average temperature of 68.0 degrees, it is the eighth-warmest July on record at SeaTac up to this point.

It has been a completely dry month at Sea-Tac and three weeks since the last measurable rain. July is usually one of our driest months, so it isn't unusual to go on a long dry stretch, however a good soaking is always welcome this time of year. I don't see any significant rain in the forecast for the next 10+ days.

Temps will warm up as high pressure takes over this weekend. Temps will soar into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.