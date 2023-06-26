Morning clouds for the lowlands, thunderstorms in the Cascades

Western Washington will be seeing a consistent pattern of morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and summer temps to start the work week.

Onshore flow will bring morning clouds to most of Western Washington through Thursday. Cloud cover will vary in thickness day to day, but each afternoon should reveal lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday will bring another chance for thunderstorms in the Cascades and in Central Washington. If you get caught in one of these slower moving thunderstorms, you may see hail, heavy downpours, and lightning.

Hitting 100° is hard to do in Seattle. Two years ago today, a historic heat wave sent temps soaring over 100° three days in a row. All time temperature records were shattered in the Northwest.

On June 28, 2021, Seattle broke its old record with a high of 108. Portland hit 116°!

Very calm and consistent weather is expected the next seven to ten days, with no rain in sight.