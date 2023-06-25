Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and a chance for mountain thunderstorms

Sunday's highs went soaring into the upper 70s around the Central Sound with even warmer highs to the south. North Sounders were slightly cooler in the mid 70s while marine air kept coastal communities in the mid 60s.

The stars will shine overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures cool to average for Seattle at 54.

Onshore flow will continue to push the marine layer inland before sunrise blanketing the region with clouds. This pattern will hang with us for the next several days.

Highs Monday and Tuesday warm into the mid 70s, slightly warmer than normal. The mountains will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms to fire up each day as well.

As we close out the first full week of Summer a ridge will start to build in over Western WA leaving us with more sunshine and temperatures heating into the upper 70s to near 80 for the weekend. Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, & Central WA Forecast