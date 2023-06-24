Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine this weekend

Onshore flow will bring more morning cloud cover this weekend with cooler afternoon temps.

The clouds should break midday Saturday with high temps about five to seven degrees cooler than Friday. It will still be very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s for the central and south sound.

Sunday will bring another round of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, though the clouds should break earlier. Get used to this pattern. We will see more of it heading into next week.

There is a chance for mountain thunderstorms again this weekend, but we are not expecting those to make their way into the lowlands. Lightning strikes are a concern this time of year because they can spark wildfires, but these thunderstorms will likely also include heavy rain, which is better than a dry lightning situation.

Overall, we have a very quiet weather week ahead with a consistent pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will stay in the 70s, warming close to 80 degrees by next Thursday.