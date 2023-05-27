Morning clouds to afternoon sun for the extended outlook

Saturday marks the fourth day in a row we were above average for the Seattle area. SeaTac hit 70 at the airport with slightly warmer temps to the south.

Overnight look for clouds to roll in slowly with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

You'll need to get used to onshore flow returning and pushing a marine layer inland late night into the early morning hours for the extended outlook. These conditions will give us cloudy starts with plenty of clearing for partly to mostly sunny days into next week.

Here's a look at our cloudy conditions at 8am tomorrow morning. Skies will clear pretty quickly for a mostly sunny day.

Highs Sunday warm a few degrees more than Saturday's highs into the low 70s.

This Memorial Day looks a bit more promising than last year when we saw cloudy skies with much cooler highs.

The filtered sunshine theme continues into the work week with slightly cooler highs through Wednesday before warming back into the 70s again. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac