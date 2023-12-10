Morning fog & clouds with afternoon sunbreaks Monday

Few showers around this Sunday with mild afternoon highs, topping out in the mid to low 50s.

The flood watches and river flood warnings will expire tonight as river levels continue to recede. Any fluctuation over the next 24 hours will be minimal.

A few sprinkles will linger this evening, but most will taper out by Monday morning. Overnight lows will be mild in the mid to low 40s.

Areas of fog will be around through Monday morning but will clear by midday. Mostly cloudy skies will clear with sunbreaks by the afternoon.

Highs Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday, but conditions will be calm. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will build Monday, which will lead to dry conditions to start the work week.

A few light showers will move in later Wednesday into Thursday, but no major impacts. Temperatures will remain mild.

No major weather events are expected in the next week.



