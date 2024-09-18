Seattle weather: Morning fog to sunbreaks Thursday

The sunshine returned this afternoon for a beautiful day and nice mild temperatures.

It was warmer this afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The sunsets continue to get earlier each day, with the last 7 p.m. sunset next Tuesday, Sept. 24. Also, daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. on November 3rd.

Tonight's lows will be slightly milder with temperatures in the low 50s, we will also see increasing low clouds and fog.

Morning patchy fog and low clouds will be around to start the day, but will slowly give way to sunbreaks in the afternoon.

After the cloudy start, the sunshine will return, allowing for temperatures to warm again into the upper 60s to possible low 70s.

We will see a pattern of morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks for the next several days. A few sprinkles are possible late Thursday into early Friday, but most of the rain will be north and in the mountains. Shower chances return later Sunday into early Monday. A nice warmer day Tuesday, but Wednesday is still a question mark-- the possibility of rain is not out of the question. Stay tuned!