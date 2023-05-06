Filtered sunshine & a few passing showers through Tuesday

Not a bad Saturday overall with just a trace of rain in the bucket at SeaTac under mostly cloudy skies. We were able to warm into the low 60s, just a few degrees shy of average.

Skies are overcast tonight with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 40s. We'll see a few passing showers overnight otherwise we're dry.

Sunday we wake up to mostly cloudy conditions with slow clearing throughout the day. Highs land near 60 up and down the I-5 corridor with cooler highs at the Coast, through the Strait, and the Islands. And again, not ruling out a sprinkle or two here or there as the atmosphere is slightly unsettled.

We can expect weak disturbances through early Tuesday next week ahead of ridging that will dry us out and warm us up above normal finally!

Most of Monday will feature filtered sunshine with some clearing. By dinner time a few more showers waft through the region. Highs warm into the mid 60s.

Showers will kick off our Tuesday but diminish into midday. Highs cool slightly into the low 60s.

As ridging returns mid-week so will the heat! We're talking about temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s! Enjoy the Spring sunshine all!

Have a great Sunday all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

