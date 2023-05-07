Seattle weather: Nice Sunday with clearing skies, but cooler highs

Happy Sunday! We close out the weekend mainly dry with afternoon sunshine around the region. Highs land a little cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The start of the work week features some passing showers with seasonably cool highs through Tuesday, but then the warm-up begins! Get ready for the 70s and 80s!

We have a busy sports schedule on tap for Sunday folks! Skies will clear throughout the day with temperatures warming to 60 by the end of the day!

As we start the work week we'll see temperatures near average, about 65, but skies will range from mostly to partly cloudy with passing showers as a weak disturbance keeps the atmosphere ever-changing.

Highs on Monday warm to near 65, but again we'll see a few scattered showers late, mainly south and over the Cascades.

Get ready for the heat as we push through next week! We're finally forecasting drier and much warmer highs.

Check out our temperature trend as high pressure takes control of the area leaving us with 70s and 80s. Enjoy!

Have a super day all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecast

