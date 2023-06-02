Seattle weather: A dry and warm pattern continues into next week

Happy Friday! High temperatures for Seattle and to the south soared into the low to mid-70s. SeaTac hit 72 at the airport. Normal temperatures for this time of the year is 69.

We expect mainly clear skies overnight with cooler than average lows. Areas to the southwest may wake up to a little patchy fog.

Highs this weekend land in the low-70s on Saturday, with slightly cooler conditions Sunday.

We'll see a few clouds early Sunday morning before clearing out for a beautiful day.

We're keeping an eye on winds out of the north starting Sunday afternoon as the region becomes a bit breezy at times.

Look for north winds sustained 12-18 mph with gusts up to 28 mph throughout the Sound.

Monday and Tuesday feature breezy to gusty afternoon winds as well.

As we ride into next week with dry and warm weather ahead, along with breezy winds, the risk for fire danger is elevated. Please be aware of your surroundings and our dry, tinder grounds.

Here are a few fire safety reminders:

Don't burn outdoors when it's windy, hot, or when vegetation is dry. If you do burn, make sure the fire is out.

Also, don't grill near dry vegetation, and make sure your charcoal is cool to touch before disposing of it in a metal container.

And finally, mow lawns before 10 a.m., and never when it's windy or very dry. Check your equipment regularly and make sure a hose is nearby.

Temperatures will continue to rise through next week with the warmest day coming Wednesday when we land near 83.

We'll cool back into the mid 70s by next Friday. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac