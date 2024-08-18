Partly sunny Monday, coastal showers and clouds

Highs Sunday warmed up nicely, right around seasonal average, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight we will see mild and mostly clear skies across the Puget Sound, with more clouds and showers along the coast. Lows in the mid 50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for Western Washington throughout the day Monday, but clouds will linger along the coast. Temperatures will be warmest around the Puget Sound, in the mid 70s. Cooler with clouds out towards the beaches.

The upper level low offshore will continue to bring rain to the Washington Coast through Monday. Skies will be partly sunny around Monday with clouds move in later in the evening with mostly dry conditions.

We will see the chance of showers continuing through the work week. Each day we have a chance of rain in the forecast and another possibility of thunderstorms for the Puget Sound lowlands on Thursday. The extended outlook does look warmer and drier for the end of August into early September.