Splendid sunshine and peak summer weather in the forecast for Seattle

By and
Published  July 24, 2024 11:22am PDT
Seattle weather: Gorgeous day in the upper 70s

SEATTLE - We're forecasting peak summer weather for Seattle this week. Western Washingtonians: get ready for a seriously gorgeous, spectacular week of warm, mild sunshine. 

Highs in the upper 70s will be accompanied by sunny skies in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be slightly cooler in the South Sound compared to what we experienced Tuesday. It'll be a degree or so warmer in Seattle. You can plan on plentiful sunshine and dry weather!

Tomorrow morning will start cloudy, but the afternoon will feature glistening sunshine. 

Friday and Saturday will be toasty but no too hot. Temperatures will lift to almost 80 degrees in Seattle.

Sunday morning could be gray, but pleasant sunshine reappears in the afternoon.

Our dry streak may end of Monday with the return of a few light showers. Stray showers and partly sunny skies are possible Tuesday.

PS: unfortunately, fire danger remains elevated in Eastern Washington where several wildfires are burning. Take a look at the alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Hot, dry air with high fire danger is forecast east of Seattle in Eastern Washington

Several fire weather alerts are posted for Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you enjoy our award-winning weather!

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan