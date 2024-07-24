Splendid sunshine and peak summer weather in the forecast for Seattle

We're forecasting peak summer weather for Seattle this week. Western Washingtonians: get ready for a seriously gorgeous, spectacular week of warm, mild sunshine.

Highs in the upper 70s will be accompanied by sunny skies in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be slightly cooler in the South Sound compared to what we experienced Tuesday. It'll be a degree or so warmer in Seattle. You can plan on plentiful sunshine and dry weather!

Highs will reach the 70s for most backyards in Puget Sound and Seattle Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow morning will start cloudy, but the afternoon will feature glistening sunshine.

For at least the next three days, highs will reach the 70s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday and Saturday will be toasty but no too hot. Temperatures will lift to almost 80 degrees in Seattle.

Sunday morning could be gray, but pleasant sunshine reappears in the afternoon.

Highs will range in the 70s on a daily basis in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Our dry streak may end of Monday with the return of a few light showers. Stray showers and partly sunny skies are possible Tuesday.

Sunny weather and highs in the 70s are expected in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

PS: unfortunately, fire danger remains elevated in Eastern Washington where several wildfires are burning. Take a look at the alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Several fire weather alerts are posted for Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you enjoy our award-winning weather!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan