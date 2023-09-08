Perfect late summer weather ahead this weekend

Areas of fog Friday morning will evaporate, bringing back mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the Pacific Northwest Friday afternoon into Saturday. Friday's afternoon high temps will be nice and comfortable, in the mid 70s. Saturday, temps will climb closer to 80 degrees. That will be the warmest day of the next week as the ridge shifts east for Sunday and next week, opening the door to more clouds and onshore flow.

It is going to be a very busy sports weekend around the state. The Huskies, Cougs, Storm and Seahawks all will be playing and the weather will be fantastic.

If you're heading to Lumen Field for the Seahawks opener on Sunday, it's going to be warm with high clouds in the mix. If you're not heading to the game in person, you can watch it on FOX 13!

The extended forecast doesn't get much better than this. Temps will stay in the 70s for the next 7 to 10 days, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is no significant rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.