The weather couldn't be any more beautiful for Easter weekend in Seattle! Highs will soar comfortably to the upper 50s today. Temperatures peak in the low 60s on Sunday.

After a chilly start to the day for some, you can plan on partly to mostly sunny skies today. There will be high-level clouds at times, giving way to a filtered-sunshine effect. Enjoy!

If you're heading out to an Easter service or egg hunt early tomorrow morning, I'd incorporate a warm layer into the outfit. You'll likely peel back that layer in the afternoon as temperatures boost to the low to mid 60s. By noon, temperatures will feel pleasant with plentiful sunshine.



Monday and Tuesday will begin rather cloudy and murky, but abundant sunshine will follow in the afternoons.

If you're lucky enough to go to a Mariners game this week, the roof will be open today through Tuesday! It might be a different story for Wednesday's game as showers creep back into the region.

Partly sunny skies and stray showers continue Thursday. Friday may be mostly dry, but I can't rule out a spotty shower.

Good news and bad news for skiers: while dry and mild weather is in store for the weekend, a cooler and wetter pattern is back in the forecast starting Wednesday. It'll be nice getting a little extra snow for the ski slopes.

Hope you have some fun plans to soak up the glorious sunshine this weekend!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

