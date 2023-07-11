Seattle weather: Picture-perfect conditions for All-Star Game

We couldn't ask for better weather for the All-Star Game tonight! Seattle will be treated to mostly sunny skies and temperatures at first pitch in the mid 70s. Talk about midsummer perfection!

After a cloudy start to the day for many backyards, sunshine will make a strong showing this afternoon. Along the coast, clouds could be rather stubborn, and the high temperatures for the beaches will be cooler as a result (only reaching the 60s). The 70s are in store for most in the Puget Sound lowlands.

Perfect summer weather is on repeat tomorrow. Morning clouds will clear for sunshine in the afternoon.

Things heat up around Western Washington Friday through the weekend. Thankfully, we're not expecting a major heat issues because overnight lows will cool off nicely to the 50s. Still, highs in the 80s could be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning :/

PS: there's a chance that parts of Washington could see the northern lights Thursday night! Mother Nature will be working in our favor with the forecast. Mostly clear skies are expected. Stay tuned for more details this week.



Enjoy watching the game tonight! We're so thankful you've chosen FOX 13. It's our pleasure forecasting for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

