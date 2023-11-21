Seattle weather: Rain returns Tuesday evening

Tuesday is starting off dry and mostly cloudy in Western Washington, but showers return to the area this evening.

A frontal system will push through Western Washington this evening, bringing widespread rain showers after sunset. Afternoon highs will be warmer today, back in the mid 50s.

The heaviest rain will arrive between 8:00 and 11:00 PM. This will be a fast moving front, so showers should wrap up well before Wednesday morning's commute.

A quarter of an inch to a third of an inch of rain is expected overnight in most areas along the I-5 corridor. You'll see more on the Washington Coast and in areas of the Cascade foothills.

In the mountains, it will be mainly rain showers at Stevens, White, and Snoqualmie passes. By the time snow levels drop, we will run out of moisture.

If you're heading to the Apple Cup in Seattle on Saturday, the weather looks fantastic! Expect sunny skies and temps in the mid 40s at kickoff at Husky Stadium.

A ridge of high pressure building offshore will push into the Pacific Northwest Thursday through the holiday weekend. Expect areas of morning fog and lots of afternoon sunshine during this time. Mornings will be cold, with cooler than average afternoon highs.