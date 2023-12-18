Seattle weather: Rain showers return Monday and Tuesday

Rain showers will return to Western Washington Monday as an upper level low pressure system off the coast of California moves north along the West Coast.

Puget Sound areas are waking up to fog this Monday morning. Expect mainly cloudy skies to start the work week with increasing light showers as we get into the afternoon and evening.

The best chance for showers will be after sunset for most of the Puget Sound area. The heaviest rain will be in the higher elevations on the Olympic Peninsula.

If you're heading to watch the Seahawks at Lumen Field for the big Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, be prepared for scattered showers. Temps will be in the mid to upper 40s after kickoff.

Tuesday could bring some breezy wind at times with another round of rain showers. By Tuesday evening, showers will wrap up and Western Washington will be looking dry heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow levels will remain high over the next five days. The next frontal system will move into the area on Friday, bringing lowland rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will quickly drop Friday, bringing snow as low as Snoqualmie Pass by Friday evening.

So far, this coming weekend looks more dry than wet. Both Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of showers. However, no major storms are expected for at least the next ten days.