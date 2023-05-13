Record breaking heat for Mother's Day & Monday

We saw record heat for a handful of cities Saturday. Highs went soaring into the 80s and low 90s around Western WA thanks to the strong upper ridge over the area.

Not only is high pressure keeping us warm, but a thermal trough along the coast will continue to bring offshore flow helping keep marine air from pushing into the region.

This is why the FOX Forecast Team is issuing two Weather Alert days for Sunday and Monday because of the heat and potential threat for thunderstorms as we start the week.

With temperatures 20–25 degrees above average a "Heat Advisory" will remain in effect through Monday evening. This early Spring warm-up can be dangerous for those who already suffer from heat-related illnesses. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool.

Overnight is warm with temperatures only cooling into the mid 50s to low 60s for most areas.

Mother's Day is sizzling HOT! Highs heat into the upper 80s to low 90s.

As we start the workweek there is a chance for thunderstorms to fire up Monday evening as the atmosphere will become somewhat unstable.

We'll cooldown into the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday before warming right back up into the upper 80s Thursday.

As we sail into next weekend highs back off into the low 80s and upper 70s, which is still well above average. Enjoy!

Have a great Sunday! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

