Record heat expected Mother's Day

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are expected Tuesday in Western Washington. Record setting heat will impact the area early next week.

High temps will be in the mid 60s today, with the chance for a brief quick-hitting shower or even a weak thunderstorm over the Cascades.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest this weekend sending temperatures into record territory. Strong offshore flow (east winds) will develop. That air dries up and heats up as it works its way down the west slopes of the Cascades. In this type of setup, even the coast will be very warm.

Sunday and Monday will likely be record-setting days for high temperatures at Sea-Tac.

This will be a gradual warmup over the next several days. There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next week!