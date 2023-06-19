Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Scattered downpours for Juneteenth

Showers, mostly cloudy skies for Monday

Monday as we observe Juneteenth, we're expecting showers, mostly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees. Tuesday will be similar.

SEATTLE - If you're attending any of the many local Juneteenth events today, keep a rain jacket with you! Scattered downpours are in the forecast this afternoon and tonight. 

Temperatures will fall well below average once again. For some perspective: the normal high for today is 72 at Sea-Tac Airport. Temps this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 60s!

Pockets of rain fire up this afternoon and tonight. Check out Futurecast: 

A few lingering showers continue on Tuesday. We'll be drier on Wednesday thanks to a weak high pressure system taking control.

Thursday and Friday should be glorious, award-winning days as highs soar to nearly 80 degrees. 

Saturday and Sunday will be a crowd pleaser: the mornings will be murky and gray, but an abundance of sunshine will reappear in the afternoons. 

Hope you have a lovely day. We're so thankful for your viewership!

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
