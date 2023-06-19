Seattle weather: Scattered downpours for Juneteenth

If you're attending any of the many local Juneteenth events today, keep a rain jacket with you! Scattered downpours are in the forecast this afternoon and tonight.

Temperatures will fall well below average once again. For some perspective: the normal high for today is 72 at Sea-Tac Airport. Temps this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 60s!

Pockets of rain fire up this afternoon and tonight. Check out Futurecast:

A few lingering showers continue on Tuesday. We'll be drier on Wednesday thanks to a weak high pressure system taking control.

Thursday and Friday should be glorious, award-winning days as highs soar to nearly 80 degrees.



Saturday and Sunday will be a crowd pleaser: the mornings will be murky and gray, but an abundance of sunshine will reappear in the afternoons.

Hope you have a lovely day.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

