Seattle weather: Wet lowland snow possible Friday morning

The widespread rain has ended for now, but scattered on and off showers are still in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

As a cold front pushes east, the colder air mass left behind it will be a bit unstable today, bringing cooler high temperatures and a chance for isolated thunderstorms, especially on the Washington Coast.

A Flood Warning remains in effect along the Skokomish River until further notice. The river crested at moderate flood stage early this morning and will continue to recede as the day goes on.

Next, we will turn our attention to the overnight period into early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to just above freezing in many areas overnight and we may see a brief rain and snow mix or sticking wet snow.

While it won't be much in most spots, some wet morning snow could impact the morning commute, especially on the Washington Coast and the HWY 101 corridor, Hood Canal, Chehalis Valley, and parts of the Kitsap Peninsula.

This is a look at what some of our various models are forecasting for Seattle. Higher totals are expected on the Olympic Peninsula.

This is the time of year where snow becomes less and less likely, though we have had some big time snow in March at Sea-Tac. In 1951, Sea-Tac accumulated over 18 inches of snow.

The last time Sea-Tac measured over an inch of snow in March was in 2009, when we had three inches.

The next week will bring very similar conditions each day with a chance of showers and the threat of some chunky rain or wet snow each morning. Temps will stay about 5-7 degrees below average through the middle of next week, though no major storms are on the way.